Local colleges hold Veteran’s Day events

(WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College, Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College will hold Veterans Day events this Wednesday.
Springfield Technical Community College:
- STCC professor and Vietnam veteran Eric Brown will be featured as a guest speaker and will talk about his time as a field medic in the army.
- There will also be several information tables on veterans services in the area.
- That event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Student Learning Commons.
Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College:
- Joint event in Westfield at Scanlon Hall
- A roundtable discussion called US Veterans on the Frontline from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
- On Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Westfield State will host a veterans resources fair and speed networking event.