Local colleges hold Veteran’s Day events

(WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College, Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College will hold Veterans Day events this Wednesday.

Springfield Technical Community College:

  • STCC professor and Vietnam veteran Eric Brown will be featured as a guest speaker and will talk about his time as a field medic in the army.
  • There will also be several information tables on veterans services in the area.
  • That event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Student Learning Commons.

Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College:

  • Joint event in Westfield at Scanlon Hall
  • A roundtable discussion called US Veterans on the Frontline from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
  • On Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Westfield State will host a veterans resources fair and speed networking event.

