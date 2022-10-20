SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in our state, some colleges are deciding whether to keep their mask and COVID-19 protocols.

22News spoke with AIC President Dr. Hubert Benitez about moving American International College forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Revitalize, not only what the academic institution is doing, but bringing back our students. First making sure that they feel safe, understanding that they are coming back home and they are here to pursue an education,” said Benitez.

According to AIC’s website, masks are not required on its campus, with a few exceptions. Other colleges, like Mount Holyoke have dropped their mask requirements completely this month. Smith and Hampshire College still require them in indoor settings.