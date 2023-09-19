SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts Hyundai dealers from Balise, Gary Rome, and Country all came together Tuesday for their annual Salute to Heroes event.

Salute to Heroes is the western Massachusetts Hyundai dealers way of acknowledging the people in our community who do selfless and heroic things. This year’s winner is the hilarious and incredibly talented comedian Jess Miller. Miller is truly the people’s comedian, she has built an act that shows the humor in every aspect of life.

Since diving into comedy, Jess has helped raise nearly $700,000 for non-profits, groups

and individuals with her FunnyRaising Comedy Shows, including her Annual Toy Drive for Foster Kids which has brought in over $100,000 worth of toys.

22News Spoke with Miller about being this year’s recipient and the owner of a brand new 2024 Hyundai Tucson, “I won a car, it’s kind of weird. I’m really touched by it, like I think I’m speechless… which is weird for a comedian to say. Like you don’t do it to be recognized, you do it because it’s the right thing to do. So it feels really amazing.”

In addition to her comedy shows, Miller also facilitates an anonymous group of individuals called “The Kind Squad” whose mission is to perform small acts of kindness for people around their community.