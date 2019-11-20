Local comedian visits senior center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who advocates the benefits of laughter, spread his message of good humor to seniors on Wednesday.

Certified Laughter Leader Trevor Smith left 22News reporter Sy Becker with a smile on his face.

Trevor Smith used techniques other than telling jokes to get people laughing and feeling good about themselves Wednesday at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Smith told 22News Laughter leads to making better life decisions.

“Good health makes you feel good about yourself, it makes you connect with other people all those things,” said Smith.

The Senior Center is named for former Springfield state representative Raymond Jordan, who told 22News, the “lightening up with laughter program” had him feeling on top of the world.”

“It made me feel good and pass it along to other people, that makes me feel good, laughter in good taste,” said Jordan.

Springfield native Trevor Smith told 22News, the absence of telling jokes to make people laugh, rules out saying something cruel or insulting.

Fredi Merrian added, “it makes me feel even better about myself and the fact I always encourage other people to laugh because I know that laughter makes you feel better.”

Smith, who calls himself a “Life Potential Coach,” takes his feel-good program across the country stressing that feelings of kindness, forgiveness, and gratitude are among the best in us that all flow from laughter.