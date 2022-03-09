CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the crisis continues to escalate in Ukraine, local communities are coming together to lend a hand to those impacted. One congregation in Chicopee is hoping their neighbors will contribute to their donation drive.

Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church is looking for a variety of non-perishable food items, as well as medical and baby supplies to send to the people of Ukraine They will be collecting donations for the next few weeks from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

22News spoke to Viktor Bondar who organized this event. “The biggest things that people are in need of right now in Ukraine are anything that has to do with medicine and of course, food,” Viktor said. “Bandages, peroxide, first-aid kits, and baby wipes. This is something that we do as well as Christians we have to help people that are in need.”

For those interesting in donating you can stop by at the location in Chicopee with goods or even monetary donations.