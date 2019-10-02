Local communities participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department joined other western Massachusetts officers Wednesday in the observance of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The department assigned officers to interact with customers at Dunkin’ coffee shops and at Cumberland Farms.

Visitors conversing with the police officers were treated to a free cup coffee. They and the police found the interaction very rewarding.

“I think it’s productive, you know? Your officers in the line of duty, you get to know everybody, it’s very important to know who they are.” said Jeremiah Zaitz of Wilbraham.

“Absolutely, to have tea, to have a cup of coffee, to get to know one another on a one on one and have some great conversations,” said Officer Sue Haley Arce.

The western Massachusetts observance of National Coffee with a Cop Day extended into a number of communities including West Springfield, Palmer, Ware, Easthampton and Granby.