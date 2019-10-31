Local communities postpone trick-or-treating on Halloween due to expected rain

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of local communities that are pushing trick-or-treating to Saturday is still growing. So far, that number has reached nearly a dozen.

Eleven months out of the year, Christopher Pater is a regular teenager and Holyoke High School student. But come October, he’s a curator of all things creepy, spooky and strange.

He said, “I’ve always liked Halloween, I’ve just been doing more and more every year.”

And more includes making his own haunted house inside his parent’s garage. He said the display always draws a lot of trick or treaters, but the wind and rain in the forecast could scare more people off than the haunted house does.

He told 22News, “Lots of people, but with the rain this year, I’m not sure we’re going to get as many people. I like it on the 31st, even though I can see how it could be nice having it on a weekend. If it’s just a little bit of rain, we have a big inflatable haunted house. That can keep us dry.”

Towns including Deerfield, Hatfield, Monson and Orange all moved trick-or-treating to Saturday.

But some cities like Northampton have expressly said the holiday is still happening on the 31st, with Mayor David Narkewicz saying it would take a weather event like 2011’s snow-tober to cancel Halloween again.

Monson resident Mark Wurszt told 22News, “The weather was pretty bad then, yeah. Who knows, tomorrow, they say it is going to rain but it might not even be that bad. I mean, I don’t think they should cancel, but if that’s what they wanna do.”

In neighboring Palmer, people will still be passing out candy on the 31st, and some expect they might have more visitors from Monson than usual.

Claudia Tegtman of Palmer said, “They might want to come anyways, maybe a second trick or treating? This is a popular street, so we get anywhere from 20 to 50, 60 children. We have extra candy ready already.”

