Local communities receive funding to improve limited internet access

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Almost 2 dozen western Massachusetts communities will be receiving money to expand broadband internet access.

20 western Massachusetts communities are getting money to help with its limited internet access.

Westfield Gas and Electric has received more than $10.2 million in federal grant funding to expand fiber-optic broadband internet access to more than 4,600 households in western Massachusetts.

Westfield Gas and Electric will receive the funding over the next decade and distribute it to participating towns.

The 20 Massachusetts communities benefiting from this award include Cummington, Leyden, Chesterfield, and Wendell.

One woman, who used to live in Goshen said internet access was always a problem.

Florence resident, Elizabeth Gunther told 22News, “When we first moved there, there really wasn’t any options. We had to get satellite internet which was hugely expensive and had strict data caps. They really need to the money to be able to do those last miles from the roads to people’s rural homes and that would bring those communities back into the modern age. “

Westfield Gas & Electric has previously received more than $19 million in support from the state’s Last Mile Infrastructure Grant program.

To be eligible for the funding, all towns were required to have a certain number of homes with the option to connect to the broadband system.