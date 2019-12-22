Local community helps build hospice care facility in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A hospice care facility is working with the community to build their new residence in Chicopee this weekend.

1st Annual Harmony House Blitz Build in Chicopee

The original groundbreaking ceremony attended by State Representative Don Humason and Mayor Richard Kos for the creation of the home was earlier this month, but this weekend volunteers are doing much more.

The home is Harmony House founder, Ruth Willemain’s dream to make a permanent residence for the terminally ill. Harmony House is solely funded by donations and grants due to not being a medical facility. One of the requirements to be considered someone must be a terminally ill adult with a life expectancy of 3 months or less.

The foundation and footings were already poured and this weekend they’re working on the framing. Residents are invited to join at 8:00 a.m. and volunteers will get free food.