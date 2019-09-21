Local companies join others in ending e-cigarette sales

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart is announcing it will stop selling e-cigarettes. Their announcement came Friday, following the eighth vaping related death this week.

A mysterious vaping related lung illness has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states. Leaving eight others dead, this according to the newest numbers from federal officials.

Now, Walmart said it will phase out e-cigarette sales after selling through current inventory. The nation’s largest retailer cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

This week, New York and Michigan took major steps in helping to stop this national health crisis, becoming the first states to implement bans on flavored e-cig products.

Local western Massachusetts based company, Pride will no longer be selling flavored tobacco products. Rolling papers, cigars, and smokeless tobacco will all be taken off the shelves.

Although Pride has never carried vaping products in their store, President Marsha Del Monte told 22News as a family-friendly business, the decision to stop selling flavored tobacco products was an easy one.

As they feel many of the products are marketed toward kids.

As it has become increasingly harder for vape users to land their hands on flavored products, e-cig giant Juul has not discontinued any of their flavored pod sales on their website.

Juul’s website requires you to verify that you’re 21 and older to shop for their products.

Selecting that you’re not of age actually redirects you to smokefree.gov, which provides tools and tips towards becoming a smoke-free teen.