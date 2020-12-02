Local company founded by disabled veteran donates Quikcords to help troops overseas

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local company founded by a disabled veteran made a huge donation to help benefit troops overseas.

One thousand dispensers, called Quikcords, have been donated to the USO in East Longmeadow. A paracord is an essential piece of gear used by the military in emergency situations, but they can become tangled.

Developer Matthew Adams made Quikcord as a tangle-free solution, along with a built in blade and even an emergency nighttime signal. Adams is a disabled veteran who spent more than eight years in the US Marine Corps and special operations.

Mathew Adams, CEO of Quikcords told 22News, “We contacted the USO and paired with them, and its just going to be perfect, we are trying to get these all into care packages and get them to not only active duty service members but guys who are deployed, just in time for the holidays.”

Earlier this year, Quikcords’s Kickstarter campaign, members of the public were offered discounted products if they were purchased on behalf of an active military member. The 1,000 Quikcords donated were a result of that community effort.

The USO in East Longmeadow told 22News they were honored to accept the donation and hopes it connects the community with the troopers overseas.