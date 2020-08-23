Local concerns over EEE Risk Map showing Wilbraham in critical risk

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With the recent change of risk level for EEE to critical in the town of Wilbraham, some people are continuing to take precautions to avoid mosquitoes.

Mark and Georgeann Collins of Wilbraham told 22News that they try to stay indoors when it’s peak mosquito hours.

“We don’t go out in the evening,” said Mark Collines. “If we do go out we just make sure we have the bug spray on.”

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

According to the EEE Risk Map, towns in red are considered critical for EEE, meaning that there is an excessive risk, and a person with the infection has been identified. At the critical risk level, it is advised to cancel or reschedule outdoor gatherings, organized sporting events, and any other events from dusk to dawn–the times when mosquitoes are most active.

“I mean we are out enough,” said Georgann Collins. “We are working in the yard, riding bikes, etc. but we just don’t do it in the early morning hours or at night.”

The towns of Monson and Hampden are currently high in risk levels. Springfield, Chicopee, and East Longmeadow are among the communities that are at moderate risk.

