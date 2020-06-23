Local cooling centers will remain closed this summer due to Covid-19

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers are unavailable right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Springfield and Springfield won’t have their cooling centers open this summer due to how crowded they typically get during the day. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno made the announcement Monday to keep cooling centers closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Springfield will also keep their cooling centers closed until they get further guidance from the state as to when they can safely reopen buildings to the public. The Wilbraham Fire Department is hoping this won’t lead people to go cool off at local rivers where swimming is illegal and dangerous.

Lt. George of the Wilbraham Fire Department is urging residents to swim at approved public swimming areas, like spectacle pond where Wilbraham residents can get day passes to cool off.

Lt. George told 22News, “There are always people who tend to push the boundaries and swim where they shouldn’t be. Its always a concern, police do patrols by those areas to make sure that activity isn’t’ happening.

West Springfield Mayor Reichelt said they’ll make an announcement on Friday on whether or not they’ll open their pools.