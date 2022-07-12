AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot can happen in 70 years, and a local couple celebrating seven decades of marriage are living proof!

Alberic and Jeannette Brisson currently reside at Heritage Woods senior living in Agawam.

The couple originally of Canada, married on July 12th, 1952 and emigrated to the U.S. the next day, finding their new home in Springfield.

Alberic started his own construction company, building houses throughout western Massachusetts, including two that their family lived in.

The couple telling 22News the key to their long-lasting union.

“We feel good together, we feel we stay together and we feel happy together,” they said.

Together the Brission’s have 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.