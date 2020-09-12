Local craft beers, Big E food to be featured at Log Cabin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a selection of Big E staples featured this weekend at the Log Cabin for those missing their favorite fair food.

Starting Saturday, beverages from New England Craft Pub, a go-to destination for beer drinkers on the Avenue of the States, will be featured at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

At least 18 beers and ciders will be accompanied by a number of Big E food favorites, including the famous Turducken Sandwich, Mick’s Irish Nachos and even the Big E cream puffs.

The hours for this weekend are Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

South Hadley resident Joan Cameron shared with us her excitement about getting a taste of the Big E here, “We used to make this a yearly tradition, we would go and we would visit their tent and when I saw this, I said we have to act upon it. I really hope people take advantage of this because the venue is beautiful, the weather is perfect, and the beers are great.”

Live, outdoor entertainment each weekend will complete the mini Big E feel. COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be in place.

Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition, said, “We are excited to partner with the Log Cabin, an area landmark with a long history of providing a quality dining experience. Bringing a little bit of The Big E to the region is a welcomed venture and it promises to be a shot in the arm for a local business as well. Putting people back to work, sustaining businesses and getting the economy going again is of the utmost importance. And doing it while enjoying Big E signature foods is a real plus!”

Reservations are strongly encouraged and food purchases are required to be served beer and cider while seated at a table. For more information visit www.thelogcabin.com. If you miss this weekend, the event runs Thursday to Sunday each week.