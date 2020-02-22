Local credit union hosts blood drive for Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone is in need of blood every two seconds. Although a blood donation could save up to three lives, only three percent of eligible blood donors actually donate.

Pioneer Valley Credit Union held a blood drive with Baystate Health in an effort to help that need.

“We have one of our branches located within Baystate’s main campus. So we love our Baystate community. We love Springfield and we really wanted to bring a good cause into our community and help everybody out,” Pioneer Valley Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration, Kari Welch told 22News.

Baystate Health brought out their Bloodmobile, their mobile blood donation center for the event. The Bloodmobile remains as one of the only ways for residents to donate blood in their community after the Red Cross stopped offering mobile blood drives in western Massachusetts.

Red Cross officially ends mobile blood donations in western Massachusetts

When you go to donate you’ll fill up a 16-ounce bags with your donation. It takes 45 minutes for the entire process from paperwork to finish, but to fill up one of the blood bags only takes 10 minutes.

“After it donates it gets tested and once all of the testings comes back it can be released into our population for a lot of time cancer patients, babies in the NICU, people in severe car accidents they all need these products,” Baystate Health Phlebotomists, Jennifer Hannigan told 22News.

All the blood donated in the Bloodmobile goes directly to Baystate Medical Center facilities. They go to drives around western Massachusetts five days a week.