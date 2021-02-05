Local dealership, auto shop help Bob “The Bike Man” get back on the road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local businesses have come together to help a local charity that provides bicycles and helmets to families in need.

Pedal Thru Youth, a nonprofit founded by Bob “The Bike Man” Charland in 2017, believes that every child should have a bicycle for fun and exercise. Charland uses a Ford F-450 truck to transport the bicycles, but that vehicle is recently out of service due to a blown engine.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Pedal Thru Youth volunteer Todd Krassler, who works as a mechanic at Spartan Auto in West Springfield, approached the shop’s owner, Nick Katsoulis, about helping the charity.

Katsoulis decided to help repair Charland’s truck and Jasper Engines & Transmissions of Jasper, Indiana, is splitting the cost of the engine. Balise Ford of Wilbraham is also donating a catalytic converter and other parts necessary to complete the job.

Krassler has also set up a GoFundMe page to further assist the nonprofit.

“Pedal Thru Youth does a lot of good for our community,” said Brian Rogowski, General Manager of Balise Ford of Wilbraham. “We’re happy to be able to help Bob and his team get back up and running by donating some of the parts needed for the repair.”

According to the news release, Pedal Thru Youth was in the process of moving to a more spacious facility at the Eastfield Mall when Charland’s truck broke down. Charland and his volunteers will then use that space for storage and repair of bicycles as well as a site for training disabled recipients to ride their custom-modified bikes.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is covering this story and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.