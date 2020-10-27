Local deli owners advise residents to avoid pre-cut deli meat after Listeria cases in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC says 10 people from Florida, New York, and here in Massachusetts have been hospitalized after being infected with Listeria.

Seven of those 10 are Massachusetts residents. Nine of those people reported purchasing prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters at various locations.

The CDC says evidence shows that deli meat is a likely source of this outbreak.

But a specific supplier of deli meat or type hasn’t been identified yet. We spoke to Anthony Calabrese, Owner of Calabrese Market and Deli, on how you can avoid infected meat.

“We get our meats in fresh every week a couple times. A lot of the meats that they’re talking about right now that are infected are basically the meats that are pre-sliced and they’re in the packages,” said Calabrese. “Ours we do them to order basically I mean someone can come over and order as little as a quarter-pound.”

You are at higher risk for getting sick with Listeria if you are pregnant, aged 65 years or older, or have a weakened immune system. If you are not in these groups, you are unlikely to get sick from Listeria.