Local doctors concerned as hospitals seeing fewer non-COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more patients with COVID-19 are being treated and quarantined at hospitals across the country.

Local hospitals are seeing fewer non-COVID-19 patients in their emergency departments and they say they know why. We’ve had a number of patients who tell us they are afraid to go to the emergency room.

Every hour is crucial when it comes to saving a patient with a heart attack or stroke. However, there are numerous people with serious medical conditions choosing to delay emergency care.

Emergency Departments across the country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients and its this same virus that’s keeping people in need of life saving treatment away from hospitals. It’s because they are afraid of catching this virus. Baystate Health said they’ve taken all safety precautions to ensure that no one is infected by COVID-19 at their hospitals.

Dr. Aaron Kugelmass, chief of Cardiology told 22News, “Contracting COVID-19 in our emergency room is essentially zero. The risk of the underlying problem, the heart attack, the stroke that is not being attended to can have catastrophic consequences.”

Baystate Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department has seen the biggest decrease in non-COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Neils Rathlev, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine told 22News, “The volume of our emergency department has gone down dramatically. Which is why I’m concerned why some people who could benefit from emergency treatment are not getting it and are not seeking it.”

He said there could be many medical issues that require emergency care including severe abdominal pain. If you’re not sure, call your primary care physician first.

Dr. Rathlev said they are starting now to see a decrease in COVID-19 patients and they hope to reach a plateau soon.