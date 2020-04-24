Local doctors urge people who need medical help to visit hospital despite Covid-19 fears

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – As COVID-19 takes over much of the health care system, individuals who aren’t infected are staying clear of health care facilities, even if they should be seeking medical treatment.

State government and health officials are urging those with emergent or urgent healthcare concerns to see a doctor. Hospitals and doctors offices can still treat you safely. Mercy Medical Center is also experiencing this decline in emergent patients, causing concern among medical professionals.

Dr. Robert Roose Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center told 22News, “We are seeing less patients coming in over the last several months for things like abdominal pain and even chest pain. We know that those illnesses likely have not gone away.”

Mercy Medical Center has numerous protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other patients. If you are experiencing an emergency call 911 or go to a hospital.

If you have new or worsening symptoms that aren’t an emergency, call your primary care right away. They will advise you on what to do.

Governor Charlie Baker is asking the public to continue following public health guidelines so hospitals are able to treat everyone who needs medical care.