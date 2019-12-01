1  of  46
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Basketball Hall of Fame Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Chicopee Public Schools Dakin Humane Society/Leverett Easthampton Public Schools Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Gateway Regional School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Community Charter School J. Polep Distribution Services LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mountain View Baptist Church Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Providence MMTP Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Westfield Trinity United Methodist Church United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield State University Westover Air Base Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Local DPW crews prep for Sunday’s winter storm

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DPW crews across western Massachusetts spent the day preparing for the storm.

“Right now we’re getting all the trucks loaded with salt and calcium, getting them out on routes getting there on standby,” said DPW shift foreman Anthony Grimaldi.

Grimaldi is taking charge at the Springfield city yard on Tapley Street Sunday with plows attached to the DPW’s 20 pieces of heavy snow removal trucks.

He told 22News, crews are ready to be joined by 150 private contractors on call.

“That’s what we do to take care of the city, the main arteries first and then the secondary,” Grimaldi explained. “Hopefully they’ll follow the parking ban, stay off the streets and stay out of the way of the plows.”

DPW employee Anthony Conner has battled some bad storms in his five years with the highway crew.

“Oh we’re definitely prepared tonight,” Conner said. “We’re just going to get out there, get the main routes and then the hills and get everything for the crowd for the travel home.”

Within minutes of the trucks leaving the city yard Sunday, a coating of salt on city streets began reflecting all the planning and preparation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets