Local DPW crews prep for Sunday’s winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DPW crews across western Massachusetts spent the day preparing for the storm.

“Right now we’re getting all the trucks loaded with salt and calcium, getting them out on routes getting there on standby,” said DPW shift foreman Anthony Grimaldi.

Grimaldi is taking charge at the Springfield city yard on Tapley Street Sunday with plows attached to the DPW’s 20 pieces of heavy snow removal trucks.

He told 22News, crews are ready to be joined by 150 private contractors on call.

“That’s what we do to take care of the city, the main arteries first and then the secondary,” Grimaldi explained. “Hopefully they’ll follow the parking ban, stay off the streets and stay out of the way of the plows.”

DPW employee Anthony Conner has battled some bad storms in his five years with the highway crew.

“Oh we’re definitely prepared tonight,” Conner said. “We’re just going to get out there, get the main routes and then the hills and get everything for the crowd for the travel home.”

Within minutes of the trucks leaving the city yard Sunday, a coating of salt on city streets began reflecting all the planning and preparation.