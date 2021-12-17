Local DPW crews preparing for wintry mix this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whenever there’s snow in the forecast, road crews make every effort to be proactive.

MassDOT is prepping for the snow. You’ll likely noticed the highway message boards advising of the impending snowy weather. They read, “Winter Weather Advisory, Be Prepared.”

You also probably noticed a white residue on the highway, that’s brine. Crews use it to pretreat the highway, making it harder for snow and ice to stick. Some municipalities are also spreading salt in preparation.

“The more vendors we have, the quicker we can get to the residential areas,” said Springfield Deputy DPW Director Greg Superneau.

In Springfield, there was concern about clearing snow from streets in a timely manor. Springfield DPW had been dealing with a shortage of snowplow operators. However, a few weeks ago DPW Director Chris Cignoli told 22News they managed to hire upwards of 100 drivers.

Those independent contractors will focus their attention on side streets helping to supplement the city’s own fleet of 20 snowplows.