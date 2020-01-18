Local DPW’s preparing for winter weather expected this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has started to feel more like winter lately, and there is some snow in the forecast this weekend.

Western Massachusetts saw temperatures in the 60s and 70s last weekend but now it’s time for a reality check.

Bitterly cold weather has moved into western Massachusetts and if you stepped outside on Friday, you needed to bundle up. Temperatures were only in the 20s and the wind chill made it feel like it was in the single digits.

There is also snow on the way Saturday afternoon and night but Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says the city is prepared to deal with the snow during Red Sox Winter Weekend.

“[DPW Director Christopher] Cignoli and I have spoken a number of times,” Sarno explained. “We’re ready to go. We’ll be pre-treating the roads and everything will be fine downtown and on our neighborhood streets as well.”

The last big snowstorm we had was at the beginning of December.