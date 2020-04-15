Local Easthampton student accepted into West Point Military Academy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the recent pandemic outbreak, a local student from Holyoke is celebrating his acceptance into the West Point Military Academy!

Connor Cavanagh, a senior at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, has recently been recruited and accepted to the West Point Military Academy to do gymnastics. He’s been perfecting gymnastics for over ten years at Daggett Gold Medal Gymnastics in Agawam and aims to be the best gymnast while at West Point.

Connor told 22News he plans on studying mechanical engineering at the United States Military Academy and hopes to land a job in the engineering field in the near future.

“Being able to attend a prestigious school like Army West Point would not have been possible if it weren’t for all the sacrifices my mom has made for me, along with all the time and effort my coaches have put into making me not only a better gymnast but a better person. Army West Point allows me to be part of something much greater than myself.” Connor Cavanagh