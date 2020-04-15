1  of  2
Breaking News
Warren is latest former presidential rival to back Biden FBI conducting investigation in East Longmeadow
1  of  2
Watch Live
11AM: Massachusetts Governor to provide COVID-19 Update 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local Easthampton student accepted into West Point Military Academy

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the recent pandemic outbreak, a local student from Holyoke is celebrating his acceptance into the West Point Military Academy!

Connor Cavanagh, a senior at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, has recently been recruited and accepted to the West Point Military Academy to do gymnastics. He’s been perfecting gymnastics for over ten years at Daggett Gold Medal Gymnastics in Agawam and aims to be the best gymnast while at West Point.

Connor told 22News he plans on studying mechanical engineering at the United States Military Academy and hopes to land a job in the engineering field in the near future.

“Being able to attend a prestigious school like Army West Point would not have been possible if it weren’t for all the sacrifices my mom has made for me, along with all the time and effort my coaches have put into making me not only a better gymnast but a better person.  Army West Point allows me to be part of something much greater than myself.”

Connor Cavanagh

Photo Courtesy: 22News Viewer Lynn Cavanagh

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Donate Today