Local eateries ready to adapt as cooler weather approaches

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – As nights continue to get cooler, some restaurants and other eateries are looking for ways to extend the outdoor dining season during the pandemic.

22News went to the Drunken Rabbit Brewing in South Hadley Saturday evening. And while they do accommodate seating indoors, the brewery has noticed more people are choosing to enjoy their drinks and food outdoors in the crisp weather.

Owner, David Smith, said they decided to invest in making the outdoor seating comfortable in response to patrons wanting to dine outside.

Some potential improvements include a potential metal awning to shelter customers on chillier nights.

Smith told 22News, “We just ordered some heaters that will get us a little bit deeper into the season. So we will keep the outdoor open as long as people are willing to hang out.”

The Drunken Rabbit Brewing is rolling out some fall flavors in its newer brews. The brewery is also holding outdoor music every Friday and Saturday night and just began outdoor karaoke on Tuesdays.