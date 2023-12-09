HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The holiday season continued in Holyoke with a pop-up market on Saturday afternoon.

Fame Lounge and Eatery hosted its Merry Marketplace where over 20 locally-owned vendors and food trucks were selling their own hand-made crafts and food. Those in attendance got to enjoy an afternoon of live music, food, and drinks

22News spoke with one of the Fame Lounge Holiday Market’s organizers, Alex about why they put on this event, “I wanted to come up with a marketplace to give people the opportunity to showcase their products. These guys have given me and everybody else that does the events here to showcase their products. So, give forward for the holidays.”

Fame Lounge and Eatery is also hoping to host markets like this regularly as a seasonal event.