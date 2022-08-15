CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns are circulating throughout the local education community after the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to raise MCAS requirements.

There are worries from both parents and teachers that less students will be able to graduate as a result. Ryan Viglione, a former educator in western Massachusetts, recalls the stress MCAS testing put on students, “They lose that spark for education. Definitely stresses them out, definitely stresses the teachers out, and then after the MCAS is over and they are totally done.”

Massachusetts high schoolers will need to score higher in order to graduate after the state board of education voted to raise the minimum score. Students will now have to earn a scaled score of 486 in both English and Math or score a 470 with the completion of an educational proficiency plan. Currently, the score threshold is 472, or 455 with an educational proficiency plan. These new requirements will be impacting the classes of 2026 through 2029.

“In the past decade, more than 50,000 students have left high school without a diploma because they couldn’t pass one of these high stakes tests,” said Max Page, President of the Massachusetts Teacher Association. He told 22News this will only create education inequality in the state, “To now raise those scores is only going to cause more students not graduate, which is going to hurt their chances of going to college.”

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeff Riley, in a memo last week said in part that its critical to “believe students are capable of meeting the higher standard and the Commonwealth and its educators will support them to do that.”