Local election tends to result in fewer voters

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents in 58 communities are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for local officials.

Even though this year is just a local election, voters told 22News these are the races that impact them the most.

On average less than a third of registered voters go to the polls for local elections. Voters said these elections are when the community should show the most support for candidates.

“These are the things that make our community when we have people that have a great platform for education or for things like working on our infrastructure. Things that affect every person daily, it’s really important to come out and share your voice on that.” Westfield resident Jacqueline Cusick

22News shot video of voters in line at Southampton Road School in Westfield. One of three cities with an open seat for mayor.

One Westfield resident said local elections are a time to give new candidates a chance to lead the community.

“I see some newcomers that I really like and I think they would do a good job,” Ann Ripley said.

Westfield

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mayor

Incumbent Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan is not running for a third two-year term. Running to replace him are State Senator Don Humason and Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, who came out on top in a four-candidate preliminary election in September.

City Council/School Committee/Etc.

Most city council races in Westfield are contested this year, contests for seats on the Westfield City Council At-Large, and on the Council in Wards 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. There is also a contested race for the School Committee, which is elected at-large. In addition, there are contested races for the Municipal Light Board in Wards 1, 3, and 6.

