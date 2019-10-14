Local engine repair companies preparing residents for winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It’s not too early to start preparing for that first winter snowstorm. The people who repair snowblowers are busy this time of year making sure the equipment works when the snow flies.

It’s an Autumn ritual having your snowblower checked out from top to bottom and business is booming at companies like M&M Small Engine Repair in West Springfield. Residents might be surprised at their snowblower’s condition after last winter.

“You pull them apart and there’s a big Mice Nest in there. Usually, it’s inside the motor, the motor’s sucking air, and when a Mice nest gets in there, it basically stops the air from flowing, You get a seized motor and a blown motor,” Gene Smith of M&M Small Engine Repair.

Another potential problem worth checking out involves the condition of snowblower belts. They could’ve been burnt up during last year’s final snowstorm or they could have damage from overheating.