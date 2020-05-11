Local experts weigh in about buying homes during pandemic

(WWLP) — With the housing market changing rapidly, buying a house during the pandemic comes with some new challenges.

There are fewer homes for sale with significantly higher sale prices up by 9.8% in March according to the REALTOR Association of the Pioneer Valley. This means more competition, so experts say now is the time to be an aggressive buyer.

“What we are experiencing in the Pioneer Valley—every time a house comes on the market another one goes under contract,” said Carrie Blair, realtor associate at Keller Williams Realty Pioneer Valley. “They need to save their money, so they have the best power to purchase. If you’re not prepared to pay and to pay with your own money, you might be put to the bottom of the pile.”

Historically low-interest rates on mortgages may be another factor to buy a home. Some lenders have placed stricter standards to qualify for mortgage applications, such as credit score restrictions. However, those low-interest rates may help buyers gain more purchase power.

“As prices start to escalate a little bit, and if rates are low, you could qualify for a slightly higher loan amount,” said Nora Mackay a loan officer from Northpoint Mortgage. “In addition, it secures them a long term low rate that keeps their cost of financing really low, it’s a great opportunity.”

Potential home-buyers should consider getting a pre-approved mortgage loan to better their chances in a competitive market—and they should work closely with a realtor to stay up to date on any current changes concerning the market during the pandemic.