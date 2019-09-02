Local families celebrate 71st Our Lady of Fatima Festa in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The 71st annual “Festa” hosted by Our Lady of Fatima Church took place in Ludlow this Labor Day weekend.

The food and music tradition is attended by Portuguese Americans not only from Ludlow but throughout the United States.

Several generations of the Figueiredo family, a family from New York and Connecticut, spent most of the weekend at Festa celebrating their heritage. It’s what they do every year.

“It’s just a family tradition to come here. You see it’s a third-generation and it’s something we like to do every labor day weekend,” Raquel Figueiredo said.

“We get to see families that live in Massachusetts. We eat and we have a good time. It’s just a great getaway for family and friends,” Paul Figueiredo told 22News.

It’s important for this family to absorb as much Portuguese culture as they can share and for them, Festa is the ideal venue for families of Portuguese descent.

Monday, Labor Day, was the last day of the four-day celebration.