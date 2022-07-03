A good 4th of July picnic sets the right vibe with comfortable seating, fun decorations, games and, of course, delicious food.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A picnic in the park has always been a holiday weekend tradition.

As it was Sunday at Forest Park in Springfield. Families gathered to celebrate the Sunday before Independence day. The park providing the shade and the picnic tables for this most delightful of holiday gatherings.

One Springfield family used the occasion to honor the memory of their mother, who had died since their last reunion at the park a year ago.

“Just enjoying this beautiful summer day, in honor of our last one past 4th of July weekend,” said Steven Cruz.

The fourth of July weekend picnic had always held a special significance for this family. They plan to continue honoring their mom at each succeeding event they attend at the park during future holidays.