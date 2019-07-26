Local families enjoy Star Wars night at Hampden Public Library

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The force was was felt at the Hampden Public Library Thursday evening.

Star Wars night brought out dozens of families to the event, which featured meet and greets with characters, crafts, snacks and of course prizes. And even Darth Vader came along on the voyage.

Eugene Brown of Hampden told 22News he likes seeing educational events like this during the summer months. He said, “I think it promotes reading. I think libraries might struggle to get people in the door a little bit this day and age, so any little thing like this helps.”

And what’s Star Wars night without a movie. Thursday night’s choice was The Force Awakens.