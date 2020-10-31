Local families get Halloween frights during Forest Park’s ‘Spooky Safari’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Spooky Safari at Springfield’s Forest Park Zoo added to the Halloween occasion as a trick or treat replacement for many families.

There were enough ghosts and goblins between the cages to make even the animals shudder with delight.

And there was no question that the children came away with the feeling that their trip to the Zoo fulfilled all their wishes for a truly memorable Halloween. Anne Asselin of West Springfield told 22News that the safari was exciting for her children.

“She got a pumpkin and arts and crafts books and candy and there are still a lot of animals out,” said Asselin.

The Spooky Safari also included a raffle, and virtual costume and pumpkin carving contests.