Local families react to sudden school closings due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suddenness of school closings because of coronavirus concerns has left many families with serious childcare issues.

When Connecticut schools were closed as they were here in western Massachusetts, mother of five Deborah Case of Hartford was visiting Forest Park in Springfield Sunday, knew she faced a serious dilemma.

“Oh yes it does, and I was kind of what am I going to do? I have things I need to do, thank god today is my day off,” Case expressed. “So for me and my granddaughter, I’m trying to work it out and coordinating our work schedules, when she’s out of work I can keep the kids and when I’m at work, she can keep the kids.”

Fortunately, for school teacher Catherine Glennon of Springfield, she’ll be home with her child.

She told 22News, “I have a lot of parents concerned about family child care for children especially if they have to continue working, I would say that’s probably the big one.”

And as classrooms remain empty as a cautionary move for at least two weeks, parents must deal with the issue of having their children cared for.

