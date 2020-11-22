Local families receive generous turkey donation from local motorcycle club

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Holyoke families in need will enjoy a turkey dinner Thursday, thanks to a local motorcycle club.

The Springfield chapter of the ‘Iron Order Motorcycle Club’ out of Springfield unloaded the turkeys on Sunday at the Holyoke Salvation Army.

the Springfield chapter’s President, Darren “Bishop” Landford told 22News this year’s turkey donation was tougher than previous years.

“We just got as many Turkeys as we could. I believe the fifth year we’ve been doing this. It’s kind of tough doing this year because of COVID, the regulations, Normally we’d get more,” said Landford.

The Holyoke Salvation Army is one of the main resources for many families in the city who are in need.