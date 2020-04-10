Families in Springfield get special drive-by visit from Easter Bunny

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children and families under the care of a few local organizations were treated to a social-distance approved Easter Bunny visit Friday.

Families at the Ronald McDonald House, Shriner’s Hospital and Christina’s House in Springfield saw the drive-by visit. The Easter Bunny himself came by each institution for a wave through a car window. Even hopping out to drop off easter bags full of goodies.

Organizers like Megen Moynihan Coordinator of Events and House Activities at the Ronald McDonald House said it was a much-needed boost of joy.

Moynihan told 22News, “This is really hard for everybody especially our familys away from their homes and the rest of their families right now, so any act of kindness is really nice for our families right now.”

The Easter Bunny visits were put on by the Sheraton Hotel and Hilton Garden Inn.