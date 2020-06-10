Local family-owned restaurant not happy with reopening guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family-owned restaurant is frustrated that the city shut down their outdoor dining this week.

It’s been a struggle for Petros Breakfast and Lunch to stay in business during the Covid-19 pandemic. They set up tables outside their restaurant on Monday. However, at the end of the day, a city task force that included the health inspector and fire department told them to shut it down.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Petros Mirisis, they were told that didn’t have the right outdoor barriers, and that their fire extinguisher and sprinkler system had expired. He wanted the city to be more understanding of their situation.

“There just are not a lot of people getting breakfast for takeout,” Mirisis explained. “It’s a very difficult time for all of us, day by day is as struggle. We are trying to survive. We just ask the city to be a little more flexible with us.”

Mirisis said purchasing the required 3,000 pound barriers would have cost them $2,000 so they’ll hold off on table service until the state allows indoor dining later in Phase 2.

He’s hoping that Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 22.