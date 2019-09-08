Local fans predict Patriots Super Bowl win ahead of 2019 season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of NFL’s biggest rivals will face off at Gillette Stadium for the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to open their season’s with a win.

Sunday night’s game is extra special for New England because they will be celebrating their Super Bowl 53 win by raising their 6th banner at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s just crazy that the Steelers won 6 and we were able to do it in a lot less time and it’s great to raise it in front of the Steelers” said Antonio Brigahenti of West Springfield.

The Patriots have been so successful over the last 20 years fans just expect to be in the postseason every year. But, because of recent roster moves, fans are expecting this season to be a perfect one.

“With them picking up Antonio Brown they have a good chance of going undefeated like when they had Randy Moss so I’m excited,” said Jason Lage of Ludlow.

The Patriots are without tight end Rob Gronkowski this season after he retired from football.

They also lost a number of other key players in free agency. But, fans still like the Patriots’ odds to win back to back Super Bowls.