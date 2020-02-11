Local fans react to Boston Red Sox recent trade of Mookie Betts, David Price

(WWLP) – It’s been an interesting offseason for the Boston Red Sox, following last night’s trade that finalized a deal sending Mookie Betts and David Price to The Los Angeles Dodgers.

It wasn’t that long ago when Boston Red Sox fans filled the streets of Boston celebrating their 2018 World Series Championship.

Now an offseason later the Red Sox had to fire Manager Alex Cora amid allegations of sign stealing and had to trade two of their best players to the Dodgers.

The Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Tuesday with no official manager and no Mookie a favorite among Sox fans.

“I don’t think that was the right trade, I think they should’ve kept him in Boston instead of trading him. I don’t know why Boston would do something like that,” Gideon Innis of Springfield said.

One fan had a feeling this was coming but he thinks the trade happened a year too soon.

“With Mookie, they couldn’t afford. They should’ve let him play that year out and see what would’ve happened,” Doug Vishewy of Easthampton said.

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that Ron Roenicke will be the Interim Manager of the team.

