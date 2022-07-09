HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On a strip of farmland along the Connecticut River in Holyoke, hundreds gathered to honor the jibaros; the men of the soil-farmers who cultivated the landscape and grew the necessities of life in Puerto Rico.

Just as the members of Nuestras Raices, the Holyoke based agricultural group, did at Jones Ferry Road: creating farming opportunities for everyone who wanted to grow their own food.



Jhaikem Borro, a member of the Nuestras Raices, told 22News, “So we want to bring this to the community, our culture, not just Puerto Rican culture, and we’re here to celebrate that, trying to bring people to the farm so they can feel at home.”

And now its been almost thirty years since the founding organization developed this land near the river to meet the needs of Holyoke’s Puerto Rican community.

Saturday’s event sets the stage for a further celebration to observe the beginning of this agricultural movement back in 1992.

“So this year we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary, so we invite everyone to come October 1st,” said Kendy Capois, another member of the organization.

But first, Saturday’s salute to where it all began: among the jibaros who proudly spent their lives working the land, making certain there was food for all in their native Puerto Ricans.