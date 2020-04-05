Local farmer’s market helps military families in need during COVID-19

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation in Agawam held a farmer’s market to help veterans and their families during the pandemic.

The Ocean State Job lot foundation was among the organizations that helped provide food for the drive Saturday. More than 400 families were served during the event, while maintaining CDC regulations as they picked up their meals.

22News spoke with the military foundation’s vice president who said holding these food drives is an experience that means a lot to veterans, especially those alone in isolation.

“When you come down, you can satisfy the needs we talked about and then still have some comradery, some communication, some one-on-one,” David Sutton noted. “That makes a big difference to the way they feel, when they come home they feel better about everything.”

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation told 22News they’re always looking for volunteers for its next drive. To find out how you can help or donate click here.