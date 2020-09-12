Local farms prioritizing safety as pumpkin season nears

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Picking out your favorite pumpkin will be a bit different this year thanks to COVID-19.

22News visited Ray’s Family Farm in Southwick Friday night. They had some farm staples like pumpkins, mums, and even corn for popping.

Ray’s farm manager Sabrina Kanner says this time of year business really picks up, so they’re extra careful to limit customer capacity to allow for social distancing. All visitors have to wear a mask.

Kanner told 22News, “We can’t do this without the customers, you know they play a huge key in keeping us up and going. They know our rules and our regulations and protocols, so we can keep everyone safe. But everyone’s been very courteous and that has been very helpful.”

During the fall season, Ray’s Family Farm will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week.