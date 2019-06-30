Local fashion designers show off their talent at Fashion Show X

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents had the chance to show off their talents Saturday night.

A Fashion show was held at the Mass Mutual Center Saturday night for young adults, to showcase their talents and help them gain confidence.

This was the second annual Fashion Show X. Organizers said this event gives local designers the chance to show off their fashion designs, while other locals model it off.

Teka Jones, one of the show’s organizers, told 22News that the fashion show helps to create a place for local designers to showcase their designs.

“It creates a platform for the local designers who are up and coming, the local dance studios that are up and coming. The performers, the models, the vendors, it’s a place where they can all come together and support one another,” said Jones.

Organizers said it helps people learn new skills and be great contributors to the Springfield area.