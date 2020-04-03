1  of  6
Breaking News
Thousands of inmates to be released over coronavirus concerns in Massachusetts jails, prisons Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19 City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases ADVISORY ISSUED: Springfield asking residents to wear face coverings in public USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19
Watch Live
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Local fire departments agree to share resources during COVID-19 emergency

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments in western Massachusetts, including the Agawam Fire Department, are helping each other out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This unprecedented agreement between fire departments allows firefighters to work across town borders and fill staffing where needed.

If too many firefighters are absent due to quarantine, other towns will be able to deliver emergency services to the fire department in need.

22News spoke with Chief Alan Sirois, Agawam’s Fire Chief, and he told 22News this agreement will give the department peace of mind.

“Given these difficult times, creative solutions are required to make it through successfully,” Sirois explained. “It brings a degree of comfort to the community as well as the fire department that it will be taken care of.”

The agreement is only in effect for the period of the COVID-19 state of emergency and is being jointly managed by the department Fire Chiefs.

The Participating fire departments include:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories