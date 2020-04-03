Local fire departments agree to share resources during COVID-19 emergency

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments in western Massachusetts, including the Agawam Fire Department, are helping each other out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This unprecedented agreement between fire departments allows firefighters to work across town borders and fill staffing where needed.

If too many firefighters are absent due to quarantine, other towns will be able to deliver emergency services to the fire department in need.

22News spoke with Chief Alan Sirois, Agawam’s Fire Chief, and he told 22News this agreement will give the department peace of mind.

“Given these difficult times, creative solutions are required to make it through successfully,” Sirois explained. “It brings a degree of comfort to the community as well as the fire department that it will be taken care of.”

The agreement is only in effect for the period of the COVID-19 state of emergency and is being jointly managed by the department Fire Chiefs.

The Participating fire departments include: