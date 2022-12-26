SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following two major fires happening this weekend, a reminder from local fire departments to be cautious when heating your home on cold nights.

While the fires in Springfield and Chicopee are still being investigated, more cold nights are ahead, and this is what local fire departments want you to know.

When it comes to space heaters:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater

Make sure that the heater has an automatic shut-off

Turn the heaters off when going to bed or leaving the room

Plug portable heaters into outlets, and never into an extension cord or power strip

Lt. Anthony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Using things that aren’t meant or designed to be a heating source, like an oven, or the improper use of a space heater, those are generally going to be looked as causes around this time of year.”

When it comes to your fireplace: