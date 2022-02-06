Local fire, police departments host ice hockey gathering in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold and sunshine made it the perfect day Sunday for people to get out on the ice at West Springfield’s Reservoir Memorial Pool.

Several police and fire departments played host to the dozens of skaters who sharpened their hockey skills Sunday afternoon. It was a chance for people to get out of the house and breathe some fresh air along with connecting with the community.

“It’s just a perfect day for us to get out, have a connection with the community. Get some of the kids out and enjoy the community,” said Lt. Anthony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department. “It’s been worked on by central maintenance, the ice is nice and smooth and it’s just a good way to connect.”

Jeff Blood of Westfield, who took part in the games told 22News, “It’s a great day to come out and skate. I mean over the course of a year, go out and skate on a pond.”

Free hot chocolate and donuts were provided for everyone and people just had to remember to bring their own skates.