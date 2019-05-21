Local firefighters learning water survival and rescue skills

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The dangerous floodwater conditions halfway across America have firefighters in Massachusetts preparing what to do if New England encounters such flooding.

Dozens of firefighters accustomed to saving lives in still water are learning how to cope with more treacherous situations.

“We’re just really advancing their level skill to incorporate their ability to function in any water environment,” Tom Rinoldo, the Assistant Director of Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Technical Rescue Program, said. “Whether it’s standing water, moving water, or floodwaters in downtown areas.”

By the end of the week, this highly skilled water rescue team will have devised a whole new skill set to cope with the most dangerous fast-moving floodwaters.

R.J Pensivy, an 18-year veteran of the Agawam Fire Department told 22News the men and women he’s teaching still have a lot to learn to meet swift water challenges. “He’s got to watch out for what’s under the water, stuff he can’t see,” he explained. “We’re going to teach them how to identify these objects in the water and a plan to go or to avoid.”

With their upgraded swift water rescue skills, these men will be ready for deployment to states inundated with floodwaters or to rescue survivors from similar conditions should they ever occur in Massachusetts.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.