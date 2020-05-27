Local firm donates $10,000 to YMCA of Greater Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Springfield has received a $10,000 contribution from a local firm.

Bacon Wilson, one of the largest firms in the Pioneer Valley, announced its contribution to the Capital Campaign for the YMCA of Greater Springfield on Tuesday.

“My partners and I are very pleased to be able to support the Springfield YMCA at this critical moment. Bacon Wilson is pleased to know our contribution will boost the mission and continuing good works of the YMCA of Greater Springfield.” Kenneth Albano, Bacon Wilson’s Managing Partner

The pledge was made in the fall of 2019, as Bacon Wilson supported the YMCA’s transition from the former Chestnut Street location to the new Tower Square facility in downtown Springfield.

The firm represents clients throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut with comprehensive legal services.