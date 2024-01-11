LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local first responders were honored Thursday night at a dinner in Ludlow.

First responders and their families from Ludlow, Wilbraham, and Hampden were treated to a free dinner at the Gremio Lusitano Club in Ludlow.

It was the fifth annual dinner hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ludlow. 22News spoke with Eric Segundo, the post’s manager, about why they hold this event, “This is just a heartfelt event where we just say thank you to those that are not as appreciated as they should be.”

Those in attendance were also able to participate in a game to win $1,000 for their respective department.